FMI/ABC Construction Technology & Innovation Conference 2020

On Wednesday, February 5th, nearly 350 construction industry professionals will gather together for the first annual ABC Gulf Coast Construction Technology and Innovation Conference in Houston, Texas. The Technology and Innovation Conference will feature learning sessions, exhibitor displays, and live-tech demonstrations from premier technology solutions providers from across the globe.

During this one-day event, attendees will be inspired to create a culture of innovation, to improve productivity with technology, and to achieve operational excellence in construction.

Highlights of the conference include: