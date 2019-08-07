Fire-Rescue International Conference & Expo

As an organization, the IAFC represents the world's leading experts in the first responder community. The IAFC's commitment to excellence is seen throughout FRI—from the classroom to the expo, the IAFC delivers when it comes to quality and value. Whether you're looking to enhance your knowledge or learn about current trends in fire and emergency service leadership, the expansive FRI program has it all. Only the IAFC provides specific leadership programs for company officers, chief officers, new fire chiefs and veteran chiefs. FRI education is divided into tracks to help you quickly and easily find the sessions that interest you and meet your specific needs. From emerging topics to operations, the FRI program covers the wide spectrum of topics that affect today's leaders.