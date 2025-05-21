European Conference CO2 Capture, Storage & Reuse 2025

× Expand hpintermedia stock

Fortes Media is thrilled to announce the next edition, CO2 Capture, Storage & Reuse 2025, taking place on May 21-22, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The global focus on CO2 capture and decarbonization creates substantial investment opportunities, alongside regulatory challenges like ETS. Captured CO2 is now a vital commodity for industries like cement and steel seeking decarbonization. Join the CO2 Capture, Storage & Reuse 2025 in Copenhagen to connect with industry leaders, gain insights, and turn challenges into opportunities.