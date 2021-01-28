ESP 1st Quarter Safety Mixer

As we bring in 2021, we want to invite everyone to mark their calendars for the upcoming Extreme Safety Professionals event.

Many of our members have already begun building new relationships, connections, and networking just within the Facebook /LinkedIn page. Therefore, we can not wait to see everyone connecting in person.

Food and drinks will be served. To help ensure the safety of our guest, temperatures will be taken upon entering. Networking is encouraged but we ask you social distance and wear masks. We look forward to seeing you there!

Speakers

Derryl Gaspard - Construction & Health Director at Turner Industries

Connie Fabr`e - President & CEO of GBRIA

We greatly appreciate our Sponsors: