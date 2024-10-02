× Expand ESG and Sustainability in Real Estate Summit ESG and Sustainability in Real Estate Summit

The real estate sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by new ESG regulations.

With mandates like the Net Zero Buildings Carbon Commitment and SEC climate disclosure rules, compliance is more critical than ever. In addition to this, the evolving market and investor ESG priorities, strategy adaptation and innovation is crucial. Developers and investors must act now to avoid legal penalties and to avoid being left behind by the market.

This summit offers:

Expert Guidance: Gain insights from top leaders on tackling complex ESG issues such as data collection and management, scale-up of renewable energies and defining social responsibility to improve operational efficiency and clearly define ESG goals.

Networking and Collaboration: Connect with peers facing similar challenges in real estate and share best ESG and sustainability practices and form valuable collaborations that drive mutual success.

Actionable Strategies: Discover practical solutions for reducing your environmental footprint, improving social impact, and enhancing governance by accessing in-depth case studies to take immediately implementable strategies back to your business.

Join 70+ ESG and sustainability leaders in Denver this October to navigate through a case-study led approach, these evolving regulations and market demands, and dive into 18+ case studies over two days and explore ESG's pivotal role in promoting sustainable and responsible business practices.

Tickets

Brochure

Prices:

Industry Pricing (Conference+Breakfast Briefing): USD 2648.00,

Industry Pricing (Conference Only): USD 2299.00,

Solution Provider Pricing (Conference+Breakfast Briefing): USD 3648.00,

Solution Provider Pricing (Conference Only): USD 3099.00

Speakers: Adam Berry, Senior Program Manager, Colorado Energy Office, Bernadette McDermott, Vice President of Design and Architecture, Public Storage, Caroleen Wilkes, Vice President of Development, Wood Partners, Chris Laughman, Senior Director of Energy and Sustainability, Greystar, Daniel Mcgee, Director of Sustainability, Redbrick LMD, Don Brooks, Director of Sustainability, Crow Holdings, Ethan Gilbert, Director of Global ESG, ProLogis, Evan Brown, Director of Corporate Sustainability, MAA, Jill Brosig, Chief Impact Officer, Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC., Jon Buerge, President, Urban Villages, Kairee Tann, Senior Vice President, Director of Innovation and Community Impact, The Swig Co. LLC., Katie Cappola, Vice President of ESG, Madison International Realty, Mark Shraiberg, Vice President of Development Managment, Trammell Crow Co., Michael Chang, Vice President of Energy and Sustainability, Host Hotels and Resorts Inc., Myrrh Caplan, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, US, Skanska USA Building, Ryan Schwabenbauer, Vice President of Sustainability, St. John Properties Inc., Ryan Yetzer, Senior Director of Sustainability and ESG, Essex Property Trust, Sharon Jaye, Building Performance Policy Manager, City and County of Denver