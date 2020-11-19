× Expand Energy Transition Summit North America Energy Transition Summit North America

We are in the midst of a dramatic paradigm shift. The way in which we produce, distribute and use energy will undergo a radical transformation over the next two decades.

Reuters Events: Energy Transition North America (November 19-20, Virtual) unites leaders from across the energy spectrum to shed light on the defining issue of our time. The Summit has been re-imaged in the era of social distancing and will be delivered online and on-demand via our broadcasting platform! In a period defined by uncertainty we can, together, lighten the way forward.

Combining onstage inspiration with offstage workshops, debates and discussions, the two-day flagship will cover four key themes:

Leadership in the Age of Transition: With a series of critical tipping point approaching, are you ready to lead through the most transformative period of modern history?

Economy and Innovations: The economic imperative behind climate action Is clear: how can we decarbonise the global economy; how best can we leverage the economy to help us decarbonise?

Cities and Mobility: Will mobility be the first-mover in mass electrification, which states will reach their climate goals first and what role will societal climate activism play In shaping the future energy ecosystem?

Legacy and Solutions: As Industry begins to look towards the energy ecosystem of tomorrow, what will happen to the established assets of today and how can we overcome the dual-challenge?

Join us, online, in-person or on demand to set benchmarks, challenge what's possible and build the energy ecosystem of tomorrow!