Energy Projects Conference & Expo Show 2025

The Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) 2025, is the largest event in North America for professionals working at the heart of major energy projects.

Bringing together 5 leading conferences under 1 roof for the first time, the EPC show will unite 3000+ engineering, construction, commissioning, supply chain, operations & maintenance professionals to show you how to deliver and operate major energy projects successfully in today's complex and challenging environment.

Whether you face challenges related to craft labor shortages, disrupted supply chains, escalating costs, contracting strategies, regulatory approval, site selection, operational efficiency, and more... this event will connect you with world-leading speakers, experts, consultants, technology, equipment and solution providers who will provide you and your team with the tools, knowledge and connections to take your project to the next level.

When: June 11-12, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX