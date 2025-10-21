Energy Independence will take place in Houston, Texas, on October 21 through October 23.

American innovation is driving a transformative moment in the nation’s energy landscape. With rapid advances in wind, solar, geothermal, energy storage, natural gas, advanced nuclear, and other technologies, the U.S. can achieve true energy independence, ending reliance on imported energy and equipment. This diverse energy mix has already delivered remarkable economic results: over $115 billion in investment, more than 3.5 million jobs, and enough power to supply 170 million homes in just the past year. As demand for electricity rises sharply, driven by AI, electrification, and data-driven industries, a domestically powered and diversified grid will be key to strengthening energy security, fueling economic growth, and insulating the system from market volatility and geopolitical risk.

Despite the momentum, shifting federal policies, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s changes to key incentives previously enacted under the IRA, and ongoing tariff and trade uncertainties are injecting volatility into the marketplace. These factors are complicating project development, inflating costs, and upending risk/reward profiles for investors, potentially undermining the progress needed to meet future energy demands.

What is the outlook for projects under the new policy landscape? Which clean and fossil energy resources, technologies, and projects have the most attractive economics and lowest risks? What investment and development pathways can be anticipated over the next decade as technologies and conditions evolve? What will it really take to meet the power needs of tomorrow with today's economic realities?