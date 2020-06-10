Energy Drone & Robotics Summit

to Google Calendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel 1601 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, Texas 77380

The EDRC brings innovators together to advance the industry through digital resource sharing (like the bi-weekly Energy Drone & Robotics Newsroom, resources on the IE website, research reports, blogs, podcasts and webinars), as well as live events (including the annual EDR Summit and smaller meetups throughout the year).

The EDRS is the only event exclusively focused on the business and technology of unmanned systems (aerial, ground/surface & subsea) in energy operations. It’s the largest event in the world (1,000+ attendees, 100+ exhibitors and 100+ speakers) where the key challenges & solutions for how all segments of the energy industry are currently operating drones and robotics successfully.

Info

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel 1601 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, Texas 77380 View Map
BIC Events
Featured Event, Networking
713.489.6773
to Google Calendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Energy Drone & Robotics Summit - 2020-06-10 00:00:00

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting