Energy Drone & Robotics Summit

The EDRC brings innovators together to advance the industry through digital resource sharing (like the bi-weekly Energy Drone & Robotics Newsroom, resources on the IE website, research reports, blogs, podcasts and webinars), as well as live events (including the annual EDR Summit and smaller meetups throughout the year).

The EDRS is the only event exclusively focused on the business and technology of unmanned systems (aerial, ground/surface & subsea) in energy operations. It’s the largest event in the world (1,000+ attendees, 100+ exhibitors and 100+ speakers) where the key challenges & solutions for how all segments of the energy industry are currently operating drones and robotics successfully.