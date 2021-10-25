Energy Drone & Robotics Summit (Hybrid)

The Energy Drone & Robotics Summit is the largest global summit of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, who hosts the only event series exclusively focused on the business and technology of unmanned systems, automation and data/AI in energy operations.

Over the last 5 years, it has grown to the most influential gathering of industrial, energy and engineering leaders in the world where the key challenges & solutions are addressed for operating drones and robotics successfully, from the stars to the sea floor.

Over three days, we connect worldwide energy & industrial unmanned leaders at a time of rapid growth for our sector.