Energy Drone & Robotics Global Gathering

Mark your calendar for the largest annual event of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition! Over the last 4 years, it has grown to the most influential gathering of industrial, energy and engineering leaders in the world (1,000+ attendees, 100+ exhibitors and 100+ speakers) where the key challenges & solutions are addressed for operating drones and robotics successfully. Now expanded to three days, the worldwide community is coming together for this time of rapid growth for the sector. FREE and paid ticket options available.