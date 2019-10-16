EmPrestiza Houston Midstream Classic 2019

Situated on over 600 acres of rolling, heavily wooded terrain along the confluence of Spring and Cypress creeks, this 36 Hole golf facility offers two unique golf experiences and the finest of playing conditions. The Cypress course earned Golf Digest’s ranking of the “Best New Course” in 1988. The Tradition course at Cypresswood opened in 1997 and was designed by Keith Foster, a well-known golf course architect famous for his work at Walking Stick, Bighorn, The Bandit and The Quarry.
Early Bird Ticket:
Cypress – $150
Traditions – $175
Regular Ticket:
Cypress – $175
Traditions – $200
Format: (4) – Person Team, 2-Courses, Double Shotgun Start, Best Ball Scramble
Cypress Course Includes:
Traditions Course Includes:
