EmPrestiza Houston Midstream Classic 2019

Cypresswood Golf Club 21602 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, Texas 77373

Situated on over 600 acres of rolling, heavily wooded terrain along the confluence of Spring and Cypress creeks, this 36 Hole golf facility offers two unique golf experiences and the finest of playing conditions. The Cypress course earned Golf Digest’s ranking of the “Best New Course” in 1988. The Tradition course at Cypresswood opened in 1997 and was designed by Keith Foster, a well-known golf course architect famous for his work at Walking Stick, Bighorn, The Bandit and The Quarry.

Early Bird Ticket:

Cypress – $150

Traditions – $175

Regular Ticket:

Cypress – $175

Traditions – $200

Format: (4) – Person Team, 2-Courses, Double Shotgun Start, Best Ball Scramble

Cypress Course Includes:

  • All-you-can- eat Breakfast Tacos
  • Cart Fee
  • Green Fee
  • Practice Balls
  • Golf Cart
  • Door Prize Raffle Ticket
  • All-you-can-eat Lunch Fajitas
  • Hole In One Contest
  • 2 Mulligans

Traditions Course Includes:

  • All-you-can- eat Breakfast Tacos
  • Cart Fee
  • Green Fee
  • Practice Balls
  • Golf Cart
  • Door Prize Raffle Ticket
  • All-you-can-eat Lunch Fajitas
  • Hole In One Contest
  • 2 Mulligans

Cypresswood Golf Club 21602 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, Texas 77373 View Map
BIC Events
Golf Tournament, Networking
