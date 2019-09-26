EIC Connect Conference

EIC Connect Oil & Gas USA 2019 is the Energy Industries Council‘s not-for-profit flagship Connect event, held in Houston, Texas. There will be ample opportunities to network, promote innovation and opportunities for the supply chain in North & Central America by bringing together leading operators, developers and OEMs to discuss current and future projects in the energy sector.

We would be delighted to see you, your company, events sponsors and exhibitors all networking at our event. We expect to attract over 150 attendees, primarily representing UK-based businesses, all with the capacity, technology and innovation to contribute to large scale projects.