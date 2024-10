The 2024 EHCMA Member Breakfast will cover 'AI in the Chemical Industry', featuring Danny Forest, Director of Data Analytics for Responsible Care with the American Chemistry Council.

× Expand EHCMA Member Breakfast 2024

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 7:30am - 8:30am

Where: Health & Safety Council, 5213 Center St., Pasadena, TX 77505

EHCMA members can register now.

Register here