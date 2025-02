Join the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region for the Economic Update on Thursday, March 6 at 3:00pm, at Lee College - Rundell Hall building.

Hear about upcoming capital investment projects in the Gulf Coast’s petrochemical sector and an update on the U.S. economic landscape and the impact of newly enacted tariffs!

When: March 6, 2025 | 3pm - 5pm

Where: Lee College - Rundell Hall, 200 Lee Drive, Baytown, TX 77520 United States

Register here