Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Christmas Party Open House

Join Economic Alliance Houston Port Region for a festive celebration!

Come and go as you please! Enjoy delicious food, refreshing drinks and great company. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends and network with others and celebrate the end of 2024.

Economic Alliance Houston Port Region has partnered with the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department once again this year! It will be gathering toys and nonperishable food items for their annual "Gift of Christmas" project. Last year over 50 families were able to have a memorable holiday season. Please feel free to bring an unwrapped toy or nonperishable.

Register here

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 (1:00pm - 5:00pm)

Where: Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, 203 Ivy Ave, Ste 200, Deer Park, TX 77536