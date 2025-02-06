ECC Extra 2025

to

Mark your calendars for February 6-7 for ECC Extra 2025 at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas.

What is ECC Extra? It's a one-day conference jam-packed with engaging sessions, networking events, and more. Extra offers a chance for those unable to attend the larger conference, as well as newcomers, to engage with the thought leadership and perspectives that drive ECC's mission. You will experience the same caliber speakers and industry-shaping content as our annual PerspECCtives conference, just on a smaller scale.

Stay tuned - more details coming soon!

When: February 6-7, 2025

Where: Austin Marriott Downtown, 304 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

Info

Conferences & Tradeshows, Networking Events
to
Google Calendar - ECC Extra 2025 - 2025-02-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ECC Extra 2025 - 2025-02-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ECC Extra 2025 - 2025-02-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ECC Extra 2025 - 2025-02-06 00:00:00 ical

Tags