Mark your calendars for February 6-7 for ECC Extra 2025 at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas.

What is ECC Extra? It's a one-day conference jam-packed with engaging sessions, networking events, and more. Extra offers a chance for those unable to attend the larger conference, as well as newcomers, to engage with the thought leadership and perspectives that drive ECC's mission. You will experience the same caliber speakers and industry-shaping content as our annual PerspECCtives conference, just on a smaller scale.

Stay tuned - more details coming soon!

