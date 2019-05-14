DUG Rockies

to Google Calendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00

Colorado Convention Center 700 14th Street, Colorado 80202

Find out how producers in the region are operating more efficiently — hear strategies from 20 executive-level speakers. Learn how new midstream infrastructure will expand regional market options. Get updates on the region's backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). Hear reality-based forecasts from top industry analysts. Explore new technologies and services from top exhibitors. Make valuable business connections with hundreds of oil and gas professionals — enjoy 9+ hours of networking opportunities.

Info
Colorado Convention Center 700 14th Street, Colorado 80202 View Map
BIC Events
Industry Events, Networking
to Google Calendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - DUG Rockies - 2019-05-14 00:00:00

Tags

BIC Attends

BIC Recruiting Hot Jobs

Featured White Papers

Featured Video

From the Publisher

Industry Report Subscription