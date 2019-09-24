DUG Eagle Ford

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center 900 E. Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Attend DUG Eagle Ford to hear directly from the region's most active producers – find out how they are preparing for the market recovery ahead Learn where the industry's top analysts forecast oil prices to be at the end of 2018 and beyond Learn more about water, sand, and logistics options during DUG Technology — our expanded second-day agenda featuring expert panels, technical spotlights and round-table discussions covering a range of topics Get face-time with peers and other industry professionals during 9+ hours of dedicated networking.

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center 900 E. Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205
