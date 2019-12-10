DTN Institute Refining 101

Join DTN Institute for Refining 101, a non-technical, two-day comprehensive course covering the basics of petroleum refining, the variety of processes used, and the overall impact on global marketplaces.

The refinery is at the center of the petroleum industry, linking all upstream and downstream activities. Understanding how it works and the ways it impacts every corner of the industry is essential.

You'll learn about:

How the refinery fits into the overall petroleum industry

The economic drivers that determine refinery profitability

ASTM product standards

Refinery types and complexity

Petroleum chemistry (to the extent needed to understand the units)

Methods of separation - especially atmospheric and vacuum distillation

Decomposition (cracking) by both thermal and catalytic means

Unification and alteration

Chemical treatment (including hydrotreating) and product blending

The importance and cost of turnarounds

...and more.