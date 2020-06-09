Downstream Virtual, June 9-11 2020

× Expand Downstream Downstream

Downstream 2020 is reborn as a free virtual event, hosted the 9-11 June, to help the downstream sector overcome the most challenging business environment in memory. The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and the oil price crash on the downstream industry is undeniable. What has not changed is the need for information, as the industry strives for pioneering approaches and technologies that can revolutionize business, improve efficiencies and streamline processes.

Serving the entire Petrochemical, Chemical, LNG And Refining industry, Downstream Virtual (9-11 June) will see 15,000+ senior-level attendees from the operator, EPC, solution And service provider communities unite to benefit from business-critical learning, innovations and solutions across our 3-day online conference addressing the need-to-know questions on everyone's minds right now. Alongside the key insight supplied throughout our 3 focused tracks, tailored to cater for every facet of the industry - Engineering And Construction; Reliability, Maintenance And Turnarounds; and Supply Chain And Logistics; is the brand-new virtual exhibition providing the latest services and technology solutions across the entire plant lifecycle to help adapt and innovate in the mission to overcome the barriers to survival.

Tune in Live and On-Demand to hear from our 150+ industry leaders from Chevron, Dow, SABIC, BP, BASF, Lyondellbasell, ExxonMobil and more as they share exclusive industry case studies and the latest in best practice across all our industry verticals. There is no better place to serve you and your team's needs in this unprecedented industry climate!