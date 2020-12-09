Downstream & Midstream Outlook 2021 Industry Roundtable

BIC Alliance CEO Thomas Brinsko will moderate a panel of organizational leaders providing insights into the downstream and midstream industry, including a post-election overview of opportunities and challenges under the new administration, as well as how the industry is handling the COVID-19 era and which segments are closest to recovery.

Each panelist will also share perspectives on priorities for 2021.

Join BIC Alliance and a guest panel on an exclusive downstream and midstream industry webinar. BIC Alliance CEO Thomas Brinsko will moderate a panel of organizational leaders providing insights into the downstream and midstream industry, including a post-election overview of opportunities and challenges under the new administration, as well as how the industry is handling the COVID-19 era and which segments are closest to recovery.

Each panelist will also share perspectives on priorities for 2021.

× Expand Industry Roundtable Sponsorship

Speakers:

Kathryn Clay, President, International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA)

Kathryn Clay has served as president of the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) since 2018. She came to ILTA from the American Gas Association (AGA), where she served as vice president of policy from 2013 to 2018.

Hector Rivero, President & CEO, Texas Chemical Council (TCC)

Hector Rivero is president and CEO of the Texas Chemical Council, a statewide trade association of chemical manufacturing facilities in Texas. TCC represents 70 member companies that operate over 200 manufacturing and research facilities across the state.

Gregory Browser, President & CEO, Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA)

Gregory Browser is the President and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA), which represents the interest of 66 chemical manufacturing companies in Louisiana. The Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA) is a partnership of Louisiana’s chemical plants, suppliers, contractors and vendors.

Andrew Black, President & CEO, Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL)

As president and CEO, Andy Black promotes AOPL’s mission of responsible government policies, safety excellence, and public support for liquid pipelines.

Sponsored by Dräger