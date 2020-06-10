Downstream 2020 Exhibition and Conference

We welcome 10,000 Exhibition attendees, 2,500 Conference attendees, 35% of which are Owner operators, and 450 Exhibition Stands. As the world's largest Downstream event, here's what you can expect:
- $200 BILLION OPPORTUNITY: The time to invest is now - Be part of the growth and development
- Since 2010, petrochemical producers have announced significant expansions of capacity in the U.S., and the momentum is not over.
- To date, 334 chemical and plastics projects cumulatively valued at $204 billion have been announced, 53% of the investment completed or underway and 40% in the planning phase.
- America’s plentiful and affordable supplies of natural gas and NGLs are driving the new investment. Further gains in capital spending are anticipated, increasing by 5.4% this year and 4.9% in 2020.
- Capital spending will reach $43 billion by 2024, according to the ACC.
