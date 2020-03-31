DecomWorld 2020, by Reuters Events

× Expand DecomWorld DecomWorld

Renowned as the most significant meeting place for decommissioning, P&A and late-life asset management professionals globally, Decomworld returns for its 12th annual summit it 2020. We look forward to welcoming over 500 attendees, 200 operators, 30+ exhibitors and more than 50 speakers - are you ready to join the worlds largest decommissioning and abandonment summit?

The Summit attracts 40% operator attendance year-on-year, and 2020 will be no different. We have delegations confirmed to attend from BP, Chevron, Shell, BHP, Repsol, Noble Energy, Total, Hess, Arena, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Talos, Oxy, Equinor and many more! DecomWorld 2020 will provide a central meeting place for international operators to harness lessons learned, debate regulatory developments and engage the supply chain.

What you can expect from DecomWorld 2020

- 41% INTERNATIONAL ATTENDANCE - With new decommissioning hotspots emerging on every content, it's vital that industry looks beyond the US in order to cement market share in these new regions!

- 55% GLOBAL FOCUS- Over half of all attendees said their business's had an international outlook; decommissioning opportunities cross boundaries, and so should you!

- OVER 20 COUNTRIES REPRESENTED - 2019 saw attendees from multiple countries from every continent, no other event comes close to the international clientele that we can attract

- 2000+ MEETING REQUESTS- Our bespoke networking platform, DecomLink, resulted in over 2000 meeting requests, 66% attendees engagement and an average rating of 4.2/5 stars! Find out more about the service here.

- 40:60 OPERATOR RATIO - With almost half of attendees coming from E&P companies, you'll have the opportunity to network with key decision makers. The Decommissioning and Abandonment Summit is where business gets done!

For any questions, queries or to find out more, please contact Owen Rolt, Director - Global Projects, at DecomWorld, by Reuters Events, at orolt@decomworld.com.