Day with DISA

Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria 2001 Post Oak Blvd 77056

In 2018, Day with DISA was attended by more than 400 HR & Safety employees across several safety-sensitive industries, including Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Transportation. DISA created the conference to give employers a place to find the information they needed about the rapidly changing employee screening industry. The 2019 Day with DISA conference will have tracks focusing on drug & alcohol testing, background screening, transportation compliance, and general employee screening 101 topics.

Who Should Attend:

  • • Employees responsible for ensuring safety at their workplace or facility.
  • • Employers impacted by new or pending employee screening legislation
  • • Employers looking to build a culture of safety in their workplace.
  • • Anyone wanting to learn about drug testing, background screening, & DOT compliance.
  • • Anyone that would benefit from hearing about the latest employee screening trends.

Info

Industry Events, Networking
Tags

Recruiting