REGISTER

DataCon Houston 2019 addresses the needs of Process Industries for a highly competitive decision-making skillset and tools that optimize the power of data science. Hear leading experts unlock the doors for transforming your data harvest into thinking systems. Keynote George Danner will share the horizon of automation with us.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019

Join us for an evening of golf, music, entertainment, food, fun, and cocktails. Rub elbows with conference VIPs, and industry leaders as we welcome conference-goers and guests. We'll be hanging out on the rooftop with live music and firepit to complete the ambiance. Love golf? Well, we'll have that too! Hit balls into the evening air from a third-tier bay. It will be just the perfect ice breaker to segue into Thursday's conference.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019

George is rapidly bridging the gap between AI and IT with his passion for creating learning opportunities for the CXO suite. "Info-Obesity" is a real malady in today's enterprise systems. Too much-collected data, too long to process that data, and too few valuable answers. The first reality is asking the right questions. Companies are flooded with data from legacy and new systems, creating a demand for AI and algorithm-driven business systems. Hear like-minded executives exchange ideas about how to deliver practical AI for lighting fast innovation, with quick returns. Join keynote George for a frank and informative discussion about how data science and automation are changing everything.

REGISTER