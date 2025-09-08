CSHA Clay Shoot

Join CSHA as we raise vital funds for our scholarship program, helping to shape the next generation of up-and-coming coatings professionals in our industry. This is your chance to make a real impact, one clay at a time.

Event Details:

➡️ Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

➡️ Location: Westside Sporting Grounds

10120 Pattison Rd., Katy, Texas

They are officially seeking sponsors to make this event a success! Showcase your company's commitment to community while gaining fantastic visibility in front of our entire organization and attendees.

And for the competitors... Gather your best shooters! Form your team, sign up, and come compete for bragging rights and amazing prizes!

👉 Registration:

Michael Pardo, PCS at mjpardo@sbec.com

👉 Questions:

Joe King at jking@mineraltechllc.com