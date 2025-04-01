CRU Nitrogen+Syngas USA Expoconference 2025

CRU Nitrogen+Syngas USA Expoconference will return to Tulsa from April 1-3, 2025.

Last year’s event attracted a record 470+ attendees, a record 90+ operators, plus 90+ exhibiting technology suppliers. The technical content provides operators with troubleshooting, best practices and lessons learnt.

As part of the CRU Nitrogen+Syngas event series, this event has a proven track record of bringing together operators and technical experts to share experience and develop best practice in operations, reliability and maintenance of ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, syngas and urea plants.

The dual-stream technical agenda provides practical takeaways and training to support operators. Delivered through presentations, discussions and workshops highlighting new technology, equipment and materials to improve safety, reliability, efficiency and productivity in production facilities. Call for papers and registration now open!

“A great event for knowledge sharing, networking, and building relationships.” - Charles Ireland, Operations Manager, OCI

When: April 1-3, 2025

Where: Tulsa, OK