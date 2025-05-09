Crawfish Boil and Corn Hole Tournament - ABC Greater Houston

Get ready for an exhilarating day under the sun at ABC’s highly anticipated All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Boil and Corn Hole Tournament, happening on Friday, May 9, 2025.

This event offers the perfect blend of mouthwatering food, spirited competition, and unbeatable camaraderie.

Attendees will enjoy unlimited crawfish expertly prepared by ABC Member cook teams, alongside a variety of refreshing beverages from a hosted bar. Whether they're devoted crawfish fans or simply in search of a great time, this event is designed to delight.

The excitement continues with a lively corn hole tournament, where ABC members will showcase their skills in pursuit of cash prizes and bragging rights. Open to players of all skill levels, the tournament invites everyone to join the action or cheer on their favorites.

Open to ABC Members and their guests, this event encourages the participation of family, friends, and clients for a day full of fun. With limited spots available for cook teams, tournament players, and Expo Vendors, early registration is encouraged. Ticket prices include access to the All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Boil, Hosted Bar, and all event festivities.

When: Friday, May 9, 2025, 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Where: Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road, Houston, TX 77045

Register