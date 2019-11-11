CPET Community Open House

San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology 7901 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77504

Please join us on November 11th at San Jacinto College’s Central Campus for a special Community Open House for our new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology. This will be an informal open house event from 5:30 – 7:30pm. A short program offered by our Chancellor will begin at 6:00pm. Community members have been invited to visit and tour our new facilities. And some of our industry partners will be on-site to discuss their products and services. Guided tours of the facilities will be available and light refreshments will be served.

View Map
