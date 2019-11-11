CPET Community Open House

Please join us on November 11th at San Jacinto College’s Central Campus for a special Community Open House for our new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology. This will be an informal open house event from 5:30 – 7:30pm. A short program offered by our Chancellor will begin at 6:00pm. Community members have been invited to visit and tour our new facilities. And some of our industry partners will be on-site to discuss their products and services. Guided tours of the facilities will be available and light refreshments will be served.