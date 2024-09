Over 30 industrial/petrochemical companies will be at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College to meet you and present their open positions.

Bring plenty of resumes. Check-in is free and will be on-site.

When: October 2, 2024 from 4pm - 7pm

Where: LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College, 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507