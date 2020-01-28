Construction Site Safety Technician Certification Course

The Construction Site Safety Technician (CSST) course is designed for industry safety professionals, company safety officers, current site safety coordinators or foremen seeking to improve safety knowledge and skills. The CSST is appropriate for an experienced journey-level craft professional seeking a path into the safety profession. The trainee must complete the entire Field Safety and Safety Technology curriculum for this credential.

Course Details:

Trainees taking the Construction Site Safety Technician (CSST) course will receive textbooks. Upon successful completion of the Construction Site Safety Technician (CSST) class, trainees will receive certifications and the NCCER card with the following:

Construction Site Safety Orientation (CSSO)

Construction Site Safety Supervisor (CSSS)

Construction Site Safety Technician (CSST)

Additional Course Information:

Dates: This six (6) week program will take place every Tuesday and Thursday evening beginning January 28th and ending March 5th.

Location: Houston Area Safety Council Pasadena Headquarters

Pricing: $1,000 Members | $1,200 Non-Members

Delivery Method: Instructor-Led

Expiration: 50 Year(s)

