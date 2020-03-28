Coatings Society of the Houston Area 31st Annual Painters Competition

Coating Society of the Houston Area
Media Sponsor - BIC Magazine, CoatingsPro Magazine, The Society for Protective Coatings, NACE
The Coating Society of the Houston Area is looking for teams of three (foreman, craftsman, and helper) to show off their painting skills. First place wins $900 and a free NACE International or SSPC training course. Items such as paint, panel, and air will be supplied. The team or their sponsor will supply the rest of the equipment. Entry is Free.
Bring Your Family for Some Tailgating Fun
Free to Attend Other activities available include:
*Games
*Door prizes
Team sign up:
*Bob Yates—713-826-3778
*Ernie McDaniel—713-252-1479
Door Prizes and Donations
*Manny Nerios—713-828-9382
Tailgating and other event information:
*Gaylynn Goodman—832-630-1355
*Pete Mitchell—713-301-0354
31st Annual Painters Competition
March 28, 2020
8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Competition starts at 9 a.m.
Pasadena Fairgrounds
7902 Fairmont Pkwy.
Pasadena, TX 77505
For more information on the competition, signing up a team, or tailgating visit coatingsocietyofhouston.org
§ Face painting
§ Hot dogs, burgers, and other snacks