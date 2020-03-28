Coatings Society of the Houston Area 31st Annual Painters Competition

× Expand Coating Society of the Houston Area Media Sponsor - BIC Magazine, CoatingsPro Magazine, The Society for Protective Coatings, NACE

The Coating Society of the Houston Area is looking for teams of three (foreman, craftsman, and helper) to show off their painting skills. First place wins $900 and a free NACE International or SSPC training course. Items such as paint, panel, and air will be supplied. The team or their sponsor will supply the rest of the equipment. Entry is Free.

Bring Your Family for Some Tailgating Fun

Free to Attend Other activities available include:

*Games

*Door prizes

Team sign up:

*Bob Yates—713-826-3778

*Ernie McDaniel—713-252-1479

Door Prizes and Donations

*Manny Nerios—713-828-9382

Tailgating and other event information:

*Gaylynn Goodman—832-630-1355

*Pete Mitchell—713-301-0354

31st Annual Painters Competition

March 28, 2020

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Competition starts at 9 a.m.

Pasadena Fairgrounds

7902 Fairmont Pkwy.

Pasadena, TX 77505

For more information on the competition, signing up a team, or tailgating visit coatingsocietyofhouston.org

§ Face painting

§ Hot dogs, burgers, and other snacks