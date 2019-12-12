CLIMAX Portable Machining & Tools 2019 Annual Open House

CLIMAX, the world's #1 choice for portable machining, welding, and valve testing invites you to visit us at our upcoming events in December 2019.

This is a great opportunity to get a first-hand look at the latest technology available from CLIMAX, BORTECH, CALDER & H&S TOOL.

Meet the experts behind our technology and see live demonstrations of the machines our customers are raving about like the new CLIMAX FF5300 Flange Facer, the H&S TOOL Speed Facer, BOILER GUN™, and POWER BEVELERS, and the CALDER TURN-AROUND-TESTER.

Lunch and giveaways will be provided.

Climax Deer Park 7003 Hwy 225 #B , Houston, Texas 77536 View Map
281-928-0132
