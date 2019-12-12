CLIMAX Portable Machining & Tools 2019 Annual Open House

× Expand ALL GUESTS WILL RECEIVEFREE TRAININGFree training will be scheduled for any CLIMAX, BORTECH, CALDER, or H&S TOOL product for attendees at the Customer Appreciation or the Deer Park Open House.Click here for more information on our OEM Operational Training. LOCATION: 7003 Hwy 225 #B, Deer Park, TX 77536 TIME: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM CONTACT: Jason Bearce, +1-281-928-0132 or jbearce@cpmt.com

CLIMAX, the world's #1 choice for portable machining, welding, and valve testing invites you to visit us at our upcoming events in December 2019.

This is a great opportunity to get a first-hand look at the latest technology available from CLIMAX, BORTECH, CALDER & H&S TOOL.

Meet the experts behind our technology and see live demonstrations of the machines our customers are raving about like the new CLIMAX FF5300 Flange Facer, the H&S TOOL Speed Facer, BOILER GUN™, and POWER BEVELERS, and the CALDER TURN-AROUND-TESTER.

Lunch and giveaways will be provided.