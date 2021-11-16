CLEAN GULF Postponement

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are officially postponing the October 20-22, 2020 CLEAN GULF Conference & Exhibition to November 16-18, 2021.

Please know that our decision did not come lightly as we were genuinely looking forward to celebrating CLEAN GULF’s 30th Anniversary. But, after extensive consultation with industry and regulatory community representatives, as well as our valuable sponsors, we all share the same safety concerns that prompted us to postpone. Additionally, because local and state regulations limiting the size and scope of events such as ours are currently still in place, we are unable to deliver the CLEAN GULF Conference & Exhibition that our community deserves. Your safety IS our top priority, as well as maintaining the CLEAN GULF experience of a quality learning and networking event.

The CLEAN GULF Conference & Exhibition will now take place on November 16-18, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas, and we look forward to all joining safely together to recognize and celebrate our 30th year. Please contact the CLEAN GULF Team if you have any questions regarding logistics.

We appreciate your support and patience during this time. As your conference chairman, please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe event for our community to connect, learn and share in our common environmental mission.

Respectfully yours,

Jimmy A. Martinez

Deputy Director, Texas General Land Office

Conference Chair, CLEAN GULF Conference