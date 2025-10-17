City Electric Supply Ellington Field Industrial Grand Opening

City Electric Supply Ellington Field Industrial 12554 Old Galveston Rd, suite B-270, Webster, Texas 77598

From vision to reality — City Electric Supply - Ellington Field Industrial has officially opened !

What started with signing our lease back in October 2024 has grown into something we’re proud to share with our customers and community. From the build-out and improvements, to installing shelving, stocking products, and finally receiving our occupancy permit in March 2025 — it’s been an exciting journey.

Now it’s time to celebrate!

Join us for our Grand Opening on Friday, October 17th, at Ellington Field from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

- Meet our vendor partners

- Explore product displays

- Enjoy food, prizes, and giveaways

And as a bonus — our celebration coincides with the Wings Over Houston Air Show, so expect planes flying overhead all day! 

“The Power to Supply You!”

We can’t wait to see you there !

Info

In-Person Event, Networking Events
