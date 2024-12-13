ABC Greater Houston Christmas Party & Inaugural Celebration

Celebrate the Season at the ABC of Greater Houston Annual Christmas Party and PAC Fundraiser!

Get ready to usher in the holiday spirit with a night of festive cheer, networking, and goodwill at the much-anticipated ABC of Greater Houston Annual Christmas Party and PAC Fundraiser!

What Awaits You:

Festive Atmosphere: Immerse yourself in the season's magic as we transform the venue into a winter wonderland. Twinkling lights, holiday decor, and a warm ambiance set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Music and Dancing: Move to the season's rhythm with live music that will have you tapping your toes and hitting the dance floor. Revel in the joy of dancing with fellow ABC members and friends the night away.

Delectable Delights: Savor mouthwatering holiday treats and culinary delights. Our Christmas party is a culinary extravaganza that promises to delight your taste buds.

Beverages and Libations: Raise a glass and toast to the holidays with various beverages, including festive cocktails, wine, and more. It's a time for merriment and celebration!

Live and Silent Auction: Participate in our live and silent auction, where you can bid on exclusive items and experiences. All proceeds from the auction benefit the ABC Political Action Committee (PAC), supporting our advocacy efforts.

Networking Extravaganza: Connect with industry leaders, professionals, and fellow ABC members in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. Forge valuable relationships that can lead to future collaborations and success.

Supporting the PAC: Your participation in this event directly contributes to our PAC's mission of advocating for a strong and prosperous construction sector in Greater Houston. Join us in making a difference!

Spread the Joy: Feel the season's warmth by bringing your colleagues, friends, and loved ones to share in the holiday spirit.

The ABC of Greater Houston Annual Christmas Party and PAC Fundraiser is more than just a party; it's an opportunity to celebrate the season, connect with industry peers, and make a meaningful contribution to our advocacy efforts.

Mark your calendar, don your festive attire, and join us for a night of holiday magic, music, dancing, and goodwill. Together, we can make this season extra special and support a brighter future for construction in Greater Houston. Don't miss out on this joyous occasion!