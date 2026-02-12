Chemistry Day 2026

TCA and TCC members are invited to participate in Gulf Coast Chemistry Day on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, TX.

Gulf Coast Chemistry Day brings education and awareness of the important role that industry plays in our everyday lives. This will also allow the chance for members to socialize with industry.

When: Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Student Expo: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST - Luncheon: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST (times vary)

Where: LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology - San Jacinto College - 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505