Chamber Golf Classic

This 2 day event hosts 576 golfers and over 30 hospitality tents to create a networking and social atmosphere for participants. This is the Chamber's largest fundraiser and enables the Chamber to continue its many valuable programs. Flights fill up rapidly in this golf tournament, which has been described as the biggest and best golf tournament in all of southeast Texas. Meet, greet and socialize with Chamber members, plant managers, business associates, and guests….all in a relaxed setting. You really don’t want to miss this event!