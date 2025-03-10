CERAWeek 2025

CERAWeek is comprised of three mutually reinforcing platforms: The Executive Conference, the Innovation Agora, and Partner Programs. The industry's foremost thought leaders convene to cultivate relationships and exchange transformative ideas.

CERAWeek's programs are designed to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment, and climate.

Executive Conference: Provides an integrated framework for understanding what’s ahead for global energy markets and geopolitics. Sessions focus on the most relevant themes and topics for the energy industry addressed by the most prominent voices in the industry.

Innovation Agora: An open marketplace for the exchange of insights and solutions on energy innovation and emerging technologies. Sessions focus on emerging, innovative technologies in the energy space.

Partner Programs: Designed to promote high-level interaction among senior executives and officials and build communities to address and share learning on the most important challenges facing the energy future; and programs that foster engagement by emerging leaders and communities.

When: March 10-14, 2025

Where: Houston, TX