Carbon Management Workshop

A conversation about carbon management — a suite of technologies that capture, remove, transport, and permanently store carbon dioxide or convert it into durable products.

Join this free, in-person educational event and open house to learn about carbon management, its impacts, and what type of projects could take place in the Houston Ship Channel

The workshop, which includes an open house, presentations, and panel discussions, will offer community members and interested stakeholders the opportunity to:

Learn more about the different carbon management technologies and pathways that exist to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and specifically how carbon dioxide transportation and storage are regulated.

Voice questions about proposed carbon management infrastructure, including DOE-funded projects in the Region, to researchers, developers, regulators, and DOE.

Learn more about the ways communities and interested stakeholders can get involved in project development, including DOE’s Community Benefits Framework.

To hear and learn from others’ perspectives on carbon management in the Houston Ship Channel.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. It is free, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Organized by Climate Now. Sponsored by U.S. Department of Energy Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.

When: October 9, 2024

Open House 4:00pm - 9:00pm

Presentations 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Where: Health and Safety Council

5213 Center Street, Pasadena, TX 77505

Register here