Wood Mackenzie Limited Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Conference

The conference will bring together leaders from carbon emitting industries, policy makers, upstream players, project developers, financiers, EPCs, and midstream transportation, storage, and utilization providers to discuss the costs and economic feasibility of projects.

Agenda highlights include:

• How favorable is the policy environment for CCUS development in the US and other leading CCUS regions?

• Making the economomics of CCUS projects work: How can developers reduce the cost of capture across CAPEX and OPEX with proven and emerging technologies?

• CCUS and the energy trilemma: How are lengthy interconnection queues affecting the development of carbon capture projects?

• Making the business case for CO2 utilization: How can low carbon CO2 compete with other incumbent low carbon technologies such as biogas and hydrogen?

• EPA versus state permitting primacy: What are the pitfalls and in what regions are projects getting to FID?

• Sharing cross-industry emitter perspectives on CCUS for decarbonization: What do emitters need from the CCUS value chain to make investment viable?

• Fostering continued innovation in CCUS: What is needed to bring down costs to enable early stage technologies to work at scale?

• Global perspectives on CCUS: How will carbon pricing, government cost support, price premium for products, and voluntary markets evolve around the world and can developers hedge for certainty?

When: October 8-9, 2025 | 8:00am-6:00pm

Where: Houston, TX, USA

