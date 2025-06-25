Carbon Capture Technology Expo 2025 North America

Since the beginning of the industrial era, carbon dioxide levels in the Earth’s atmosphere have increased significantly.

Tackling climate change is one the biggest global challenges that requires immediate action and many industrial sectors are now looking to new technology to help meet net-zero emission targets. Research conducted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that carbon capture is an essential technology in the fight to mitigate climate change.

Carbon Capture Technology Expo is dedicated to discussing the increasing role that Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) will play in transition to a net-zero carbon economy. Leading experts from around the world will discuss the latest advances in new technology for carbon capture, storage and transport, as well as unique ways of utilizing CO2 to produce net-zero fuels and for other manufacturing processes.

The two-day event will bring together leading engineering firms, technology manufacturers and suppliers, energy firms, the oil and gas sector, heavy industry, chemical companies, various manufacturing organizations, research groups and NGOs, consultants, and government bodies to explore how we can rapidly accelerate the deployment and commercialization of carbon-removal technologies as a key solution on the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions.

When: June 25-26, 2025

Where: NRG Center, Houston, Texas, USA