BRIG January Meeting

Join Baton Rouge Industrial Group (BRIG) for their January meeting!

BRIG promotes members and industry events that bring industry together through monthly meeting network opportunities. Meetings are normally held during the third Wednesday of the month. Guest speakers range from parish presidents, industry organization CEO’s to plant managers, and economic development representatives.

When: January 15, 2025, 9:00am

Where: St. Gabriel Community Center, 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr, St Gabriel, LA 70776