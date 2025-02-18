B.L.E.W.S. Environmental Symposium & Workshop 2025

B.L.E.W.S. Environmental Symposium & Workshop is the premier destination for ongoing environmental education and networking opportunities in the environmental sector.
B.L.E.W.S. is dedicated to serving as knowledge facilitators and pioneers, offering professionals a cost-effective platform to connect with like-minded peers.
B.L.E.W.S. 2025 is a must attend event for professional focused on:
- Regulatory Updates
- LDAR and BWON Knowledge Share - the dos and don’ts
- Expert Q&A Panel
- Peer to Peer Networking
Who should attend?
- Environmental Directors
- Environmental Managers
- BWON Program Leads, maintenance managers, and legal
- LDAR Program Leads
- Maintenance Managers
- Legal
When: Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Where: The Thompson by Hyatt, Dallas, TX