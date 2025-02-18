B.L.E.W.S. Environmental Symposium & Workshop 2025

B.L.E.W.S. Environmental Symposium & Workshop is the premier destination for ongoing environmental education and networking opportunities in the environmental sector.

B.L.E.W.S. is dedicated to serving as knowledge facilitators and pioneers, offering professionals a cost-effective platform to connect with like-minded peers.

B.L.E.W.S. 2025 is a must attend event for professional focused on:

- Regulatory Updates 

- LDAR and BWON Knowledge Share - the dos and don’ts 

- Expert Q&A Panel 

- Peer to Peer Networking 

Who should attend?

- Environmental Directors

- Environmental Managers

- BWON Program Leads, maintenance managers, and legal

- LDAR Program Leads

- Maintenance Managers

- Legal 

When: Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Where: The Thompson by Hyatt, Dallas, TX

Info

In-Person Event, Networking Events
