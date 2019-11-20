Blessings in disguise – Former Enron executive’s journey through trials and tribulations

A perfect lead into the Thanksgiving holiday and a compelling and personal example of the practical application of faith and principles.

Kevin will share his personal testimony of faith through an eight-year battle with the U.S. Department of Justice and the many blessings that came from it. A graduate of Iowa State University in 1984, Kevin began his career as an auditor at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells until 1987 when he began his 16-year employment at Enron Corp. At Enron, he rose up through the organization, eventually becoming a Vice President and Divisional CFO.In March 2003, Kevin was indicted by the U.S. DOJ which began his painful eight-year battle. During that very difficult time, Kevin’s faith animated his critical decisions and stamina, along with the support of the community made up of his family, friends and professional colleagues, eventually seeing the adversity turned into blessings.

Business Ethics Forum annual members and sponsors enjoy complimentary registration for this and all BEF receptions. A $20 charge will apply for all other guests.

Where: Coronado Club - 919 Milam Street, 5th Floor

Attire: Jackets required for gentlemen