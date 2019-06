Come enjoy this weekend of music and family fun that hosts a children’s fishing tournament, arts and crafts and food, children’s activities, pumpkin patch and decorating contest, mutton bustin', BBQ cook-off, live entertainment provided by country music artists ...soon to be announced and a fireworks show sponsored by AMOCO Federal Credit Union. This is an event that serves not only our communities but has grown into a tourism boost.

Admission and parking are both free to the public.