Barefoot Classic Industrial Golf Tournament

5th Annual Barefoot Classic Golf Tournament hosted by Schafer's Coastal Bar & Grille. This event is to expand upon Schafer's Industry Networking Night while simultaneously supporting our local community and local charities. This is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and golf, mingle and network with peers in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical industry.  This year's event promises to be just as exciting as always.

When: May 5th, 2025

Where: South Shore Harbour Country Club, League City, Texas

South Shore Harbor Golf Club 4300 S Shore Blvd., Houston, Texas 77573
Golf Tournament, In-Person Event
