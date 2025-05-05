Barefoot Classic Industrial Golf Tournament

× Expand Schafer's Coastal Bar & Grille Barefoot Classic Registration Flyer

5th Annual Barefoot Classic Golf Tournament hosted by Schafer's Coastal Bar & Grille. This event is to expand upon Schafer's Industry Networking Night while simultaneously supporting our local community and local charities. This is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and golf, mingle and network with peers in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical industry. This year's event promises to be just as exciting as always.

When: May 5th, 2025

Where: South Shore Harbour Country Club, League City, Texas