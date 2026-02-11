ASSP Professional Development Conference & Exposition Safety

Attend the ASSP Safety Conference & Expo, June 15–17, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Occupational safety professionals gather for education, innovation, and networking.

The ASSP Annual Professional Development Conference & Exposition is one of the largest gatherings of occupational safety and health professionals. Hosted by the American Society of Safety Professionals, this multi-day event delivers cutting-edge education sessions, workshops, keynote addresses, an expansive expo hall, and extensive networking opportunities. The conference focuses on advancing professional practice, leadership, risk management, and safety innovation across industries around the world.

When: June 15 – June 17, 2026

Where: Anaheim Convention Center - 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA