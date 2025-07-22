ASSP Safety 2025 Conference + Expo

Join ASSP in Orlando for the year’s must-attend safety event!

Featuring over 200 engaging educational sessions, 500 innovative exhibitors, and endless opportunities to connect with top OSH professionals, this is the ultimate destination for advancing your career. 

  • Who? Occupational safety and health (OSH) professionals from around the globe
  • What? Three days of education sessions and an industry-leading, education-focused exhibit hall
  • Why? To bring innovation, education and connection to the safety profession, with the goal improving workplace safety

When: July 22-24, 2025

Where: Orlando, Florida

